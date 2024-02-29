Isolated power module with high efficiency

The MagI3C-FISM power modules from Würth Elektronik have a new arrival: WPME-FISM fixed isolated SIP/SMT module SMT-8 with 3,3 to 5 V output and rated for 1 W POUT.
The DC-DC voltage converter, with an integrated switching power stage and transformer, is 100% pin-to-pin compatible with the previous MagI3C-FISM. This provides existing designs with improved properties. The efficiency goes up to 84%, the ambient temperature range has been increased to 105°C, and the isolation voltage is 3 kV (for 60 seconds). This power module has continuous short-circuit protection built in.
The MagI3C-FISM FISM power modules have the advantage that no external components are required for operation, reducing the BoM and design process. Applications for the module include supplying voltages for interfaces and microcontrollers in test and measurement technology or industrial electronics.
The entire product range is UL 62368-1 recognised. The low level of conducted and radiated electromagnetic interference complies with the EN55032 Class B/CISPR-32 standard.
Multi-channel electronic load series Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has recently announced the release of their upgraded IT8700P+ series multi-channel electronic loads. This new series supports master-slave parallel configuration between all the modules, allowing for different modules to be mixed and matched for synchronisation.
Read more...Self-extinguishing batteries
Power Electronics / Power Management
The most commonly used electrolyte, which is highly combustible – a medium composed of a lithium salt and an organic solvent – is replaced with materials found in a commercial fire extinguisher.
Read more...Input power bus conditioners Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60 are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.
Read more...Hi-Rel DC-DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules, with a permanent input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC.
Read more...RS expands its professional lineup RS South Africa
News
RS PRO offers a wide range of high-quality electronics components, to meet a range of needs, from industrial connectors and passives to the latest test and measurement equipment.
Read more...Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Read more...AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Read more...Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter.
Read more...Transmitting power to remote places Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The new single-pair power over Ethernet (SPoE) allows for power and data to be transmitted over longer distances of up to 1000 metres.