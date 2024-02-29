Categories

Isolated power module with high efficiency

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MagI3C-FISM power modules from Würth Elektronik have a new arrival: WPME-FISM fixed isolated SIP/SMT module SMT-8 with 3,3 to 5 V output and rated for 1 W POUT.

The DC-DC voltage converter, with an integrated switching power stage and transformer, is 100% pin-to-pin compatible with the previous MagI3C-FISM. This provides existing designs with improved properties. The efficiency goes up to 84%, the ambient temperature range has been increased to 105°C, and the isolation voltage is 3 kV (for 60 seconds). This power module has continuous short-circuit protection built in.

The MagI3C-FISM FISM power modules have the advantage that no external components are required for operation, reducing the BoM and design process. Applications for the module include supplying voltages for interfaces and microcontrollers in test and measurement technology or industrial electronics.

The entire product range is UL 62368-1 recognised. The low level of conducted and radiated electromagnetic interference complies with the EN55032 Class B/CISPR-32 standard.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


