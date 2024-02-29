Hi-Rel DC-DC converter

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules. With a permanent ultra-wide input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC, the family is designed for use in distributed power architectures where variable input voltage and transients are prevalent. This makes the modules ideal for use in avionics and military applications.

The MGDD-06 series is compliant with the DO-160, MIL-STD-704 and MIL-STD-1275 transient voltage standards, without an additional voltage limiter.

The series includes dual-output voltage choices of 2x 5 V, 2x 12 V, 2x 15 V, and 2x 24 V, each individually isolated. The dual outputs are easily configured in series or parallel mode. Total power output is 6 W, with each channel able to supply up to 5,4 W. The modules are potted with a bi-component thermal conductive compound to ensure optimum power dissipation under harsh environmental conditions.

For more information contact Accutronics, +27 11 782 8728, sales@accutronics.co.za, www.accutronics.co.za

Credit(s)

Accutronics





