Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Digitisers upgraded with pulse generator option

29 February 2024 Test & Measurement

After the successful introduction of the Digital Pulse Generator (DPG) option for its medium-speed products, Spectrum Instrumentation has now added the same feature to its ultrafast digitisers (with up to 10 GS/s speed) and arbitrary waveform generators. Available for the entire product line, the low-cost option adds three to four independent digital sources for generating pulses and pulse streams. This new capability makes them ideal for a wide variety of automated test and measurement applications. For example, the DPG option can be added to produce the stimulus and trigger signals needed for machine or experiment control in systems deploying AI, robotics and mechatronics, for closed-loop testing, or even when assessing electronic circuits, components and sensors.

With the DPG option installed, the Digitizer and AWG products can produce digital pulses with a timing resolution that is based on the sampling clock of the device. For instance, the DPG, together with one of the company’s flagship 33xx series digitisers, can produce up to four separate pulse streams, each with timing resolution down to just 3,2 ns. At the same time, the 12-bit digitiser card can acquire incoming electronic signals by sampling them at rates up to 10 GS/s.

The DPG is implemented using the on-board FPGA technology of the product. The design allows the units to perform their regular tasks of acquiring or generating analogue waveforms in parallel with pulse generation. The digital pulses are output via front panel multi-purpose I/O connectors and are suitable for use with today’s most common digital circuitry. The pulse amplitude levels are 3,3 V low voltage TTL (LVTTL) which is compatible for high impedance loads.

Control of the DPG is via a simple programming structure that allows adjustment of the pulse characteristics, whether it is generating single pulses, pulse trains or continuous pulse streams. Key parameters, such as the pulse width, period, phase, or the number of pulses in a pulse train, are all programmable. Once enabled, the DPG will output the pre-programmed pulses on the assigned multi-purpose I/O connector as soon as it receives a valid trigger.

For maximum flexibility, the trigger can be generated by software, or from one of many different possible sources. These include all the product’s regular internal and external trigger sources or even one of the other DPG channels. As the pulse generator outputs are intrinsically synchronised to the product’s acquisition or replay functionality, they are perfect for producing enabling or switching signals.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Network Master Pro to provide support of OpenZR+
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Anritsu Corporation has introduced the 400G (QSFP-DD) multi-rate module MU104014B that supports the new interface standard.

Read more...
Upgrade brings extra layer of detection to Fluke’s acoustic imagers
Comtest Test & Measurement
The firmware 5.0 update helps to boost efficiency and allows maintenance technicians to scan large areas quickly, and visually pinpoint technical issues before they become critical.

Read more...
Companies collaborate on EnviroMeter
Avnet Silica Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics and Mobile Physics have joined forces to create EnviroMeter for accurate air-quality monitoring on smartphones. Time-of-flight optical sensing enables an accurate personal air quality monitor and smoke detector.

Read more...
PCB test points
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Maintaining these access points in the final production versions will prove invaluable during the life of the equipment for service, adjustment, and debug, or repair activities.

Read more...
Maximising soldering iron tip life
Vepac Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
During the soldering process, the soldering iron tip undergoes physical changes. These changes, over time, affect the ability of the soldering iron tip to make quality solder connections, and can decrease an operator’s performance.

Read more...
RFID reader
Test & Measurement
The EXA81 from Brady turns any smartphone or tablet into a personal radar that can pick up radio signals from all RFID-labelled items.

Read more...
Low-voiding Pb-free solder paste
Vepac Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation’s Indium8.9HFRV is a flux vehicle developed from the Indium8.9HF chemistry, which features excellent low-voiding performance while providing stellar stencil print transfer efficiency.

Read more...
High-power solder station
Vepac Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With 100 W of power in a compact body, the FX-971 from Hakko performs a wide range of soldering tasks.

Read more...
Protective coating for PCBs
Vepac Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Plastic 70 from Electronic Cleaning Solutions (ECS) is a quick drying, transparent, insulating and protective coating based on acrylic resin.

Read more...
Proximity sensor with VCSEL
Avnet Abacus Test & Measurement
Vishay’s newest small package proximity sensor, the VCNL36828P, combines low idle current with an I2C interface and smart dual slave addressing.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved