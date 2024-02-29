Network Master Pro to provide support of OpenZR+

29 February 2024 Test & Measurement

Anritsu Corporation has introduced the 400G (QSFP-DD) multi-rate module MU104014B that supports the new interface standard OpenZR+, as a module of the Network Master Pro MT1040A. OpenZR+ enables low-cost data centre interconnects (DCI) and metro network construction.

This measurement solution supports tests for transitioning from high-cost networks using existing WDM systems, to low-cost networks using OpenZR+ transceivers. Through this solution, the MT1040A helps reduce network construction and expansion costs. With excellent heat dissipation and cooling performance, the new measurement module can prevent communication failures caused by the heat generated by OpenZR+ transceivers. This enables more accurate measurement of network performance.

The MT1040A is a B5 size 400G handheld tester with excellent expandability and operability. It is a touch panel-operated field measurement instrument equipped with a 9-inch screen that is small enough to carry with a single hand. The unit supports a range of interfaces from 10M up to 400G.

Credit(s)

Tamashi Technology Investments





