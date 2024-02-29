Network Master Pro to provide support of OpenZR+

Anritsu Corporation has introduced the 400G (QSFP-DD) multi-rate module MU104014B that supports the new interface standard OpenZR+, as a module of the Network Master Pro MT1040A. OpenZR+ enables low-cost data centre interconnects (DCI) and metro network construction.
This measurement solution supports tests for transitioning from high-cost networks using existing WDM systems, to low-cost networks using OpenZR+ transceivers. Through this solution, the MT1040A helps reduce network construction and expansion costs. With excellent heat dissipation and cooling performance, the new measurement module can prevent communication failures caused by the heat generated by OpenZR+ transceivers. This enables more accurate measurement of network performance.
The MT1040A is a B5 size 400G handheld tester with excellent expandability and operability. It is a touch panel-operated field measurement instrument equipped with a 9-inch screen that is small enough to carry with a single hand. The unit supports a range of interfaces from 10M up to 400G.
Digitisers upgraded with pulse generator option Vepac Electronics
Spectrum Instrumentation has added the Digital Pulse Generator option to its ultrafast digitisers (with up to 10 GS/s speed) and arbitrary waveform generators.
Read more...Companies collaborate on EnviroMeter Avnet Silica
STMicroelectronics and Mobile Physics have joined forces to create EnviroMeter for accurate air-quality monitoring on smartphones. Time-of-flight optical sensing enables an accurate personal air quality monitor and smoke detector.
Read more...Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI Tamashi Technology Investments
Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology.
Read more...PCB test points Vepac Electronics
Maintaining these access points in the final production versions will prove invaluable during the life of the equipment for service, adjustment, and debug, or repair activities.
Read more...RFID reader
The EXA81 from Brady turns any smartphone or tablet into a personal radar that can pick up radio signals from all RFID-labelled items.
Read more...Proximity sensor with VCSEL Avnet Abacus
Vishay’s newest small package proximity sensor, the VCNL36828P, combines low idle current with an I2C interface and smart dual slave addressing.
Read more...CNH data output devices for AI applications Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.
Read more...Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope Vepac Electronics
The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope that is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.