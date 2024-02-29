Upgrade brings extra layer of detection to Fluke’s acoustic imagers

29 February 2024

To help users identify and localise mechanical areas of interest within short timeframes, Comtest, a local representative of Fluke, has added a unique new feature to the ii910 precision acoustic imagers.

The Firmware 5.0 update brings a MecQ facility to the ii910, which helps minimise unplanned downtime, and cut repair costs by enabling early identification of potential mechanical problems. Energy savings are also achieved by carrying out repairs early and reducing faults.

The update was developed following extensive research involving Fluke customers worldwide. Maintenance specialists and technicians said their crucial focus was identifying issues on the potential failure curve as early as possible.

Looking at various types of conveyor systems, the research showed that non-driven bearings are often the root cause of many mechanical faults. Because these systems are integral to the overall production process, lengthy downtime could significantly impact the factory and cause significant issues along the supply chain. This applies in food and beverage production as much as it does in the logistics, electronics, automotive, and mining/raw materials sectors.

Using the Fluke ii910 acoustic imager with MecQ, the process of carrying out non-contact inspection on conveyor systems is simplified considerably, with the unit immediately identifying the locality of a mechanical area of interest through sound pattern comparison. Once the issue is displayed on-screen, the maintenance professional can note it, share it with their team, and address it on their maintenance schedule.

Although the most common frequency for ultrasound instruments is 30 kHz, the ii910 with MecQ now offers user-selectable frequencies from 2 to 100 kHz, and fixed multi-mode frequency bands of 15, 20, 30, 40 and 60 kHz to check various stages of bearing deterioration. The user can choose whether to turn these pre-set frequency bands on or off, depending on the environment.

For more information on the product visit https://bit.ly/3vLuzlN

