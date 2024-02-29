Top skills needed in microelectronics industry

29 February 2024 News

The EU funded project MicroElectronics Training, Industry and Skills (METIS), which began in 2019, has officially concluded, and with this, SEMI Europe is pleased to announce the publication of the final Yearly Monitoring Report by market research firm DECISION - Études & Conseil.

The Yearly Monitoring Report, conducted under the METIS framework, is an update to earlier versions of the Skills and Occupational Profiles for Microelectronics report.

Key findings from the report

The top five critical job profiles in the microelectronics sector in 2023 are:

• Data specialist.

• Software engineer.

• Design engineer.

• Process engineer.

• Maintenance technician.

The top emerging skills in 2023 are listed as:

• Machine learning and artificial intelligence.

• Data analysis.

• Systems design and system architecture (SoC, SiP, SoP, complex ASIC).

• Analogue and mixed-signal design.

• Verification.

The report concludes by considering the current skills gap in the microelectronics industry, and provides a list of policy recommendations.

The past four years for METIS have been momentous in addressing an issue of major importance to the industry regarding the skills gap. The METIS consortium developed 88 courses focussed on equipping existing and incoming chip industry workers with professional and occupational competences to help fill critical roles.

For more information visit www.metis4skills.eu






