RS expands its professional lineup

29 February 2024 News

RS has expanded its electronics engineering range with 1900 new products across 20 technologies. RS PRO offers a wide range of high-quality electronics components, to meet a range of needs, from industrial connectors and passives to the latest test and measurement equipment.

This expansion is specifically curated for professionals engaged in R&D, PCB development, equipment and machinery design, and production line engineering. The Electronics Engineering Range stands as a testament to RS PRO’s commitment to providing high-calibre components and precision measuring instruments of the highest quality.

RS PRO stands out as a competitive alternative to other brands. It is synonymous with high-quality products that have undergone rigorous testing and comply with industry standards.

The RS PRO product line boasts an extensive selection of over 80 000 items, boosting its capability to meet any requirement, and provide complete solutions. A high inventory availability ensures customers can find everything they need in a simple, efficient, and straightforward way, all under one brand.

The expanded range encompasses the following electronic products: resistors, capacitors, inductors, circuit protection, industrial and AV connectors, fuses, LED indicators, electronic test and measurement, and soldering equipment.

All products feature the RS PRO Seal of Approval, a guarantee of professional, industrial-grade quality and performance, tested by the brand’s team of experienced engineers. RS PRO provides customers with a comprehensive choice of quality solutions, meeting design and compliance specifications at all stages of the product lifecycle.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


