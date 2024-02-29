Clean soldering tips in one second

29 February 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

With the introduction of the new Weller WATC100 soldering tip cleaner, users achieve greater control and productivity in all soldering operations. Optimised for use in production facilities, the compact WATC100 cleans soldering tips and desoldering tweezers within one second, with no residue on either components or the workbench.

The new versatile Weller WATC100 with automatic ON/OFF activation cleans without spilling debris that could damage components. Thanks to optimally cleaned tips, users gain full control over the soldering process. This ensures greater efficiency, and productivity for all soldering tasks.

Due to the time saved compared to manual cleaning, the use of the WATC100 already reduces production costs in the short term.

The better heat transfer of the optimally cleaned soldering tips also ensures consistently high-quality soldering results.

Thanks to the easy-to-change brushes in two different designs for different degrees of cleaning, the WATC100 can be used for all soldering tip sizes and geometries, and different solder wire and flux types.

