Corrosion-resistant flameproof junction box nominated for award

29 February 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

The world’s first polymeric, corrosion-resistant, direct-entry, flameproof junction box from Pratley has been nominated for the 2024 HazardEx Awards in the category of Technical Innovation.

Flameproof equipment is designed to ensure that internal ignition within a flammable atmosphere is prevented from transmitting outside the protective enclosure. However, all traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes made from steel, cast iron or aluminium materials can be prone to corrosion over time when used in very harsh environments. The new Flameproof Ex d Envirobox junction box is made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer and is designed to withstand severe environmental conditions. It is ideal for use in areas with a high risk of corrosion, such as offshore oil platforms, underground mines, and petrochemical plants.

The specially formulated, robust engineering polymer is unique to Pratley. The material has exceptional mechanical properties such as strength, stiffness, creep, and dimensional stability. This ensures that the junction box can withstand 2 x 20-joule impact tests in a -40°C environment. It has been third-party tested to an internal pressure of 4000 kPa.

The enclosure is IP66/68 certified for continuous underwater depths of up to 300 m, making it water, dust, and gastight. Both the lid and base have an accurately machined flamepath.

The junction box can be supplied with either 4 x 20 mm or 25 mm entries, or smaller on request. It can accommodate Pratley Ex d flameproof cable glands and accessories, and is therefore exceptionally versatile. Each box is supplied as a standard two-way box with 2 x flameproof blanking plugs.

After being launched in 2023, the Flameproof Ex d Envirobox has already received the prestigious ‘Technical Product Innovation’ award from the South African Flameproof Association (SAFA). Pratley’s Flameproof Ex d Envirobox junction box is a major milestone for the electrical hazardous areas industry.

For more information contact Pratley, +27 11 955 2190, sales@pratley.co.za, www.pratley.com





