Energy measurement IC

The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load. The devices feature a line voltage zero-crossing comparator with dedicated state-machine.
A relay control-block with user-programmable on/off delays for latching relays (single and dual coil) and non-latching types is integrated. The relay control-block includes the relay’s contact sensing, allowing timing adjustment to compensate for the relay’s delay variation due to aging and other conditions.
The devices also include a dimming control block for trailing and leading-edge controls, and configurable digital I/Os. A 32-bit signal processing unit with a delta-sigma converter, precision bandgap reference, and analogue front-end allow accurate energy measurement. The on-board UART interface includes the communication protocol with data integrity check and auto-baud function. The ICs are available in SO8 and MSO10 packages.
Multi-channel electronic load series Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has recently announced the release of their upgraded IT8700P+ series multi-channel electronic loads. This new series supports master-slave parallel configuration between all the modules, allowing for different modules to be mixed and matched for synchronisation.
Read more...Self-extinguishing batteries
Power Electronics / Power Management
The most commonly used electrolyte, which is highly combustible – a medium composed of a lithium salt and an organic solvent – is replaced with materials found in a commercial fire extinguisher.
Read more...Input power bus conditioners Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60 are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.
Read more...Hi-Rel DC-DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules, with a permanent input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC.
Read more...Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter.
Read more...Easy wireless mesh networking CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.
Read more...LoRa transceiver module CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.
Read more...High-performance antenna solution CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility for both indoor and outdoor environments.