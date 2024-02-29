Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Energy measurement IC

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load. The devices feature a line voltage zero-crossing comparator with dedicated state-machine.

A relay control-block with user-programmable on/off delays for latching relays (single and dual coil) and non-latching types is integrated. The relay control-block includes the relay’s contact sensing, allowing timing adjustment to compensate for the relay’s delay variation due to aging and other conditions.

The devices also include a dimming control block for trailing and leading-edge controls, and configurable digital I/Os. A 32-bit signal processing unit with a delta-sigma converter, precision bandgap reference, and analogue front-end allow accurate energy measurement. The on-board UART interface includes the communication protocol with data integrity check and auto-baud function. The ICs are available in SO8 and MSO10 packages.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0070
Fax: +27 11 608 0401
Email: natasha@cstelectronics.co.za
www: www.cstelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about CST Electronics


