Precision analogue microcontroller

29 February 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The ADUCM356 series of precision analogue microcontrollers from Analog Devices controls and measures electrochemical sensors including current, voltage, and impedance measurements. With an Arm Cortex-M3 processor running at 26 MHz and available low-power mode, these microcontrollers are perfect for battery-operated measurement circuits.

The device includes a 16-bit, 400 kSPS SAR ADC with input buffers, a built-in anti-alias filter, and a programmable gain amplifier. It also has three trans-impedance amplifiers for different sensor types and two

low-power amplifiers for potentiostat capability. Dual output DACs control the noninverting inputs, and there’s a high-speed 12-bit DAC and output amplifier for generating an AC signal.

The chip features two precision voltage references at 2,5 and 1,82 V. UART, I2C and SPI serial communications ports are integrated, and up to 17 GPIO pins with an external interrupt option are available.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





