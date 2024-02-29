Precision analogue microcontroller

The ADUCM356 series of precision analogue microcontrollers from Analog Devices controls and measures electrochemical sensors including current, voltage, and impedance measurements. With an Arm Cortex-M3 processor running at 26 MHz and available low-power mode, these microcontrollers are perfect for battery-operated measurement circuits.
The device includes a 16-bit, 400 kSPS SAR ADC with input buffers, a built-in anti-alias filter, and a programmable gain amplifier. It also has three trans-impedance amplifiers for different sensor types and two
low-power amplifiers for potentiostat capability. Dual output DACs control the noninverting inputs, and there’s a high-speed 12-bit DAC and output amplifier for generating an AC signal.
The chip features two precision voltage references at 2,5 and 1,82 V. UART, I2C and SPI serial communications ports are integrated, and up to 17 GPIO pins with an external interrupt option are available.
Read more...Transmitting power to remote places Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The new single-pair power over Ethernet (SPoE) allows for power and data to be transmitted over longer distances of up to 1000 metres.
Read more...High-speed PIN diode Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Vishay’s new high-speed Silicon PIN diode is able to detect both visible and near infra-red radiation over a wide spectrum range from 350 to 1100 nm.
Read more...The next evolutionary step in customisable logic Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
To address the expanding need for increasing levels of customisation in embedded applications, Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers.
Read more...High-speed edge AI evaluation kit NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The AMD Versal AI Edge VEK280 evaluation kit is now available. Featuring the Versal AI Edge VE2802 device, this kit is optimised for evaluating and developing compute-intensive ML inference applications.
Read more...CNH data output devices for AI applications Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.