KIOXIA Europe has announced sampling of the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) version 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices designed for automotive applications. These new, higher performing devices deliver fast embedded storage transfer speeds in a small package size, and are targeted to a variety of next-generation automotive applications, including telematics, infotainment systems and ADAS.
The improved performance of these UFS products from KIOXIA, including an increase of approximately 100% for sequential read speed and approximately 40% for sequential write speed, enables these applications to take advantage of 5G’s connectivity benefits, leading to faster system startup times and a better user experience.
Kioxia’s new UFS version 4.0 devices integrate the company’s innovative BiCS FLASH 3D Flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC-standard package. UFS 4.0 incorporates MIPI M-PHY 5.0 and UniPro 2.0, and supports theoretical interface speeds of up to 23,2 Gbps per lane or 46,4 Gbps per device. UFS 4.0 is backward compatible with UFS 3.1.
InnoSwitch5 Offline Flyback Switcher IC EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
ero-voltage switching (ZVS) flyback topology and advanced SR FET control enable 95% efficiency, together with reduced power supply size and component count.
Read more...IGBT power module EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The company has now released its new half-bridge IGBT power modules offered in its redesigned INT-A-PAK package.
Read more...Driver amplifiers for wireless infrastructure EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BGA7P320 is a 3,3 to 4,2 GHz mid-band driver amplifier that can be used as pre-driver or driver in RF applications, from MIMO 5G base stations to small cells and access points.
Read more...Vishay honours EBV with distributor award EBV Electrolink
News
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022’ award based on the company’s outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.
Read more...Chip extends battery life EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.
Read more...Advanced power supply design automation EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.
Read more...Linux OS with immutable file system
Computer/Embedded Technology
What really sets VanillaOS apart from others, however, is in security, where it takes a new approach to computing by using an immutable file system for improved security and stability.
Read more...Microchip’s 28 nm memory in production EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.