UFS Ver. 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices

29 February 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

KIOXIA Europe has announced sampling of the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) version 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices designed for automotive applications. These new, higher performing devices deliver fast embedded storage transfer speeds in a small package size, and are targeted to a variety of next-generation automotive applications, including telematics, infotainment systems and ADAS.

The improved performance of these UFS products from KIOXIA, including an increase of approximately 100% for sequential read speed and approximately 40% for sequential write speed, enables these applications to take advantage of 5G’s connectivity benefits, leading to faster system startup times and a better user experience.

Kioxia’s new UFS version 4.0 devices integrate the company’s innovative BiCS FLASH 3D Flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC-standard package. UFS 4.0 incorporates MIPI M-PHY 5.0 and UniPro 2.0, and supports theoretical interface speeds of up to 23,2 Gbps per lane or 46,4 Gbps per device. UFS 4.0 is backward compatible with UFS 3.1.

