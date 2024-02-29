AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU

29 February 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency. The CYW20829 is a powerful and versatile device built to meet the needs of modern design solutions targeted for industrial, smart home, health, gaming, and PC accessory applications, among others.

The CYW20829 combines an Arm Cortex-M33 running at 96 MHz as the application MCU, and includes a 48 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 MCU for the Bluetooth subsystem. The chip features 256 kB SRAM and 96 kB SRAM for the Bluetooth LE section. The MCU features on-the-fly encryption for off-chip Flash, and has an integrated secure boot and crypto hardware engine.

With 32 GPIO and an operating temperature range of up to 85°C, the chip provides unparalleled flexibility and simplifies the most complex deployments.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





