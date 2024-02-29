Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter. The reference design is powered by a USB-C PD adaptor and combines the company’s highly integrated single-port USB-C PD and DC-DC controller (EZ-PD CCG7SC), and its Qi wireless charging transmitter (WLC1115) using an intelligent load-sharing algorithm.

The board has an output power rating of 60 W and 15 W respectively, which is shared and varies based on the connected power adaptors and devices. The design is compliant with USB PD 3.1 and has a power pass-through mode.

Possible use cases for this reference design include charging both wired and wireless devices simultaneously, while ensuring minimal energy loss and optimising user experience. It may also be used to turn a single-port charger into a multifunctional charger with both USB-C and wireless charging capabilities.

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3cgn7





