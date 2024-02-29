NECTO Studio 6.0 brings circuits to life
29 February 2024
News
MikroElektronika has unveiled v6.0 of NECTO Studio, the company’s cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications. The latest version has many new major features including: an enhanced graphics library with a new UI designer; Clang & LLVM toolchains for ARM and RISC-V microcontrollers; CAN support; integrated DMA control; and RTC and LCD available in the mikroSDK.
The LVGL enhanced graphics library with new UI designer enables users to bring circuits to life with a blend of algorithmic precision and graphical creativity. Featuring intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, this IDE update enables developers to craft visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces.
NECTO Studio takes a significant leap forward by integrating the Clang compiler for ARM and RISC-V architectures. With features like comprehensive call stack analysis and a detailed core registers view, debugging becomes more intuitive and efficient, expediting problem identification and resolution in complex projects.
The two-wire CAN interface, now included in its mikroSDK library, ensures real-time communication between components, optimising performance in applications ranging from automotive controls to industrial automation. The DMA controller, also integrated within the mikroSDK library, enhances system performance, reduces CPU load, and optimises data transfer, collectively improving device responsiveness and operation.
For more information visit www.mikroe.com/necto
Further reading:
E-mobility: Navigate safety, interoperability and conformance
Concilium Technologies
News
In this whitepaper, these challenges are discussed in more detail and the question is asked: How can EV and EVSE manufacturers navigate a complex regulatory landscape and deliver a quality product, without compromising time-to-market projections?
Read more...
Navigating South Africa’s transition from the NQF to OQSF framework
News
South Africa is at a crossroads of a significant educational and vocational transition, as it shifts from the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) to the Occupational Qualifications Sub Framework (OQSF) managed by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations.
Read more...
Practical insights: Draft regulations on proposed sectoral targets
News
On 1 February 2024, the Minister of Employment and Labour issued new draft regulations concerning sectoral targets (draft regulations), providing a 90-day window for interested parties to comment.
Read more...
Top skills needed in microelectronics industry
News
The EU funded project MicroElectronics Training, Industry and Skills (METIS), which began in 2019, has officially concluded, and with this, SEMI Europe has published the final Yearly Monitoring Report.
Read more...
RS expands its professional lineup
RS South Africa
News
RS PRO offers a wide range of high-quality electronics components, to meet a range of needs, from industrial connectors and passives to the latest test and measurement equipment.
Read more...
Alternative energy resource hub
News
Mouser Electronics is providing engineers with key information to solve today’s design challenges through its dedicated alternative energy resource centre.
Read more...
Microchip earns certification in vehicle cybersecurity
Altron Arrow
News
Microchip Technology’s corporate processes associated with specific automotive work products have recently been audited by a third party, UL Solutions, and certified as compliant to ISO/SAE 21434.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: A scourge on education
Technews Publishing
News
The current government has done very little to curb the rampant affect that loadshedding has had on education in the last 10 years.
Read more...
SiLabs Q4 2023 results
News
Silicon Labs has released its fourth quarter results for 2023, indicating results above expectations, and an anticipated growth in the first quarter of 2024.
Read more...
Data-led recruitment in the IT sector
News
A key challenge SMEs face is finding employees who are a good fit for their business, and who have the skills required to increase efficiency and business growth.
Read more...