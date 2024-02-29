NECTO Studio 6.0 brings circuits to life

29 February 2024 News

MikroElektronika has unveiled v6.0 of NECTO Studio, the company’s cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications. The latest version has many new major features including: an enhanced graphics library with a new UI designer; Clang & LLVM toolchains for ARM and RISC-V microcontrollers; CAN support; integrated DMA control; and RTC and LCD available in the mikroSDK.

The LVGL enhanced graphics library with new UI designer enables users to bring circuits to life with a blend of algorithmic precision and graphical creativity. Featuring intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, this IDE update enables developers to craft visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces.

NECTO Studio takes a significant leap forward by integrating the Clang compiler for ARM and RISC-V architectures. With features like comprehensive call stack analysis and a detailed core registers view, debugging becomes more intuitive and efficient, expediting problem identification and resolution in complex projects.

The two-wire CAN interface, now included in its mikroSDK library, ensures real-time communication between components, optimising performance in applications ranging from automotive controls to industrial automation. The DMA controller, also integrated within the mikroSDK library, enhances system performance, reduces CPU load, and optimises data transfer, collectively improving device responsiveness and operation.

For more information visit www.mikroe.com/necto





