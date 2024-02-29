Multiprotocol wireless SoC

The EFR32MG24 Wireless SoCs are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products. With an AI/ML hardware accelerator and Secure Vault, IoT device makers can create smart, robust, and energy-efficient products that are secure from remote and local cyberattacks.

An ARM Cortex-M33 running up to 78 MHz, and with up to 1,5 MB of Flash and 256 kB of RAM, the EFR32MG24 provides resources for demanding applications while leaving room for future growth. The 32-bit processor has an integrated DSP instruction and floating-point unit for efficient signal processing.

The 2,4 GHz radio features -105,4 dBm sensitivity at 250 kbps OQPSK DSSS, and -94,8 dBm sensitivity at 2 Mbit/s GFSK. It has a transmit power up to 19,5 dBm, and exhibits low system energy consumption of only 19,1 mA TX current at 10 dBm output.

Security features include hardware cryptographic acceleration, true random number generator, ARM TrustZone, secure debug unlock, and differential power analysis (DPA) countermeasures.

