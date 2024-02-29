Multiprotocol wireless SoC

The EFR32MG24 Wireless SoCs are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products. With an AI/ML hardware accelerator and Secure Vault, IoT device makers can create smart, robust, and energy-efficient products that are secure from remote and local cyberattacks.
An ARM Cortex-M33 running up to 78 MHz, and with up to 1,5 MB of Flash and 256 kB of RAM, the EFR32MG24 provides resources for demanding applications while leaving room for future growth. The 32-bit processor has an integrated DSP instruction and floating-point unit for efficient signal processing.
The 2,4 GHz radio features -105,4 dBm sensitivity at 250 kbps OQPSK DSSS, and -94,8 dBm sensitivity at 2 Mbit/s GFSK. It has a transmit power up to 19,5 dBm, and exhibits low system energy consumption of only 19,1 mA TX current at 10 dBm output.
Security features include hardware cryptographic acceleration, true random number generator, ARM TrustZone, secure debug unlock, and differential power analysis (DPA) countermeasures.
Read more...Precision analogue microcontroller Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADUCM356 series of precision analogue microcontrollers from Analog Devices controls and measures electrochemical sensors including current, voltage, and impedance measurements.
Read more...Transmitting power to remote places Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The new single-pair power over Ethernet (SPoE) allows for power and data to be transmitted over longer distances of up to 1000 metres.
Read more...High-speed PIN diode Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Vishay’s new high-speed Silicon PIN diode is able to detect both visible and near infra-red radiation over a wide spectrum range from 350 to 1100 nm.
Read more...The next evolutionary step in customisable logic Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
To address the expanding need for increasing levels of customisation in embedded applications, Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers.