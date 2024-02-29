Synchronous step-down controller for GaN FETs

29 February 2024 Multimedia, Videos

The LTC7890 and LTC7891 are low IQ, dual, two-phase synchronous step-down controllers that have GaN drive technology fully optimised for GaN FETs. No clamp or bootstrap diodes are needed for operation, which saves board space and complexity of optimising performance, while being internally optimised.

The chips have a wide input range of 4 to 100 V, and an equally wide V OUT of between 0,8 and 60 V. They have a programmable and synchronisable frequency from 100 kHz to 3 MHz.

Applications include industrial power systems, military avionics and medical systems, and telecommunications power systems.

The chips are featured in the following video by Analog Devices: https://www.analog.com/en/resources/media-center/videos/6344497725112.html

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





