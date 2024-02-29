Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Local procurement should be top of mind in mine-owned solar power projects

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

By David Sullivan, divisional CEO at LH Marthinusen, ACTOM Group.

Many mines in South Africa are currently in the early stages of planning and obtaining approval for their independent solar power ventures, with the country’s ongoing energy crisis largely driving this transition to renewables.

Underground mines typically own large areas of land on the surface that cannot be developed, but are ideal for housing solar plants. Recent legislative changes have enabled businesses to develop up to 100 MW energy plants with very little red tape.

As a result, some mining houses have already initiated construction, while others are still in the process of specifying their plant or engaging engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies to go out to tender on their behalf.

However, in this journey toward sustainable energy solutions, the significance of local procurement cannot be overstated. Yet, projects of this nature are often outsourced to, and managed by, an EPC company that must work within a specified budget, with the delivery of a functioning solar plant being their main directive.

Unless the directive from a mine specifies local procurement and aftersales backup, EPC companies might purely focus on delivering the solar plant at the lowest cost and look at short-term criteria rather than the long-term needs of the mine for the plant to remain at full capability.

Competitive pricing

While certain components might not be locally available, infrastructure such as transformers, switchgear and substation equipment can be sourced locally. There are multiple suppliers that can supply this at competitive prices, and offer after-sales backup.

However, short-term cost savings are often prioritised, and products from foreign suppliers are sourced at lower prices. While the equipment might be functional, mines should consider whether they are serviceable, and if the equipment has the desired longevity to deliver the expected return on investment.

On the other hand, the advantages of proximity to local suppliers and service providers for mine-owned solar plants in terms of operational efficiency and reliability are numerous. For example, transformers often sustain damage during transit or fail prematurely due to transport-related movement of internal components. Additionally, foreign suppliers sometimes deliver ‘throwaway’ products that are not designed to last or to be repaired.

This frequently occurs when products are insufficiently specified in the tender process, and there is a lack of effective quality control, often exacerbated by the supplier's distant location and language barriers. With many international suppliers lacking local aftersales support, equipment owners face limited options for recourse in the event of equipment failure.

So, while the choice to import products is largely driven by cost, this cost is very often not explored in terms of a well-defined specification. Mines can thus end up with substandard equipment that costs more in the long run.

Supporting communities

Additionally, choosing local suppliers and labour for a solar plant project fosters economic growth and job creation within the vicinity of the mines. This direct engagement with the community enhances the overall wellbeing of residents, and solidifies mines’ position as responsible corporate citizens. If industry is seen to have a desire to involve and upskill local communities, thus creating sustainable employment, it will go a long way to forging better bonds between industry and labour.

Local procurement also supports the Just Energy Transition initiative, which places a strong emphasis on a smooth and sustainable transition to renewable energy sources. Local procurement aligns with this vision, as it actively contributes to the objectives of reducing carbon emissions and fostering a sense of social and environmental responsibility. Additionally, as mines become more mechanised and shafts reach their end of life, specifying skills transfer to employees during solar plant projects could enable these workers to seek alternative sources of income.

Given the numerous socioeconomic advantages of local procurement, there is an absolute obligation on the part of local business owners to support and empower local suppliers. Local procurement also creates employment opportunities at a time when tackling the country’s unemployment crisis should collectively be everyone’s responsibility.

For more information visit www.actom.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The next big shift in SA's energy infrastructure
Power Electronics / Power Management
High-voltage (HV) LiFePO4 battery energy storage systems, commonly referred to as BESS, which drastically improve the power reliability prospects for businesses, have been around for some time, but expect to see a massive surge in 2024.

Read more...
Multi-channel electronic load series
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has recently announced the release of their upgraded IT8700P+ series multi-channel electronic loads. This new series supports master-slave parallel configuration between all the modules, allowing for different modules to be mixed and matched for synchronisation.

Read more...
Self-extinguishing batteries
Power Electronics / Power Management
The most commonly used electrolyte, which is highly combustible – a medium composed of a lithium salt and an organic solvent – is replaced with materials found in a commercial fire extinguisher.

Read more...
Input power bus conditioners
Accutronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60 are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.

Read more...
Isolated power module with high efficiency
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The new MagI3C-FISM power module, with an integrated switching power stage, is 100% pin-to-pin compatible with the previous versions.

Read more...
Hi-Rel DC-DC converter
Accutronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules, with a permanent input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC.

Read more...
Energy measurement IC
CST Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.

Read more...
Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter.

Read more...
SMD varistors with huge surge current capability
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has introduced two new varistor series in SMD design, the larger of the two capable of handling a surge current of 10 000 A.

Read more...
Transmitting power to remote places
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The new single-pair power over Ethernet (SPoE) allows for power and data to be transmitted over longer distances of up to 1000 metres.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved