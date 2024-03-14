Webinar: Enabling lasting security for semiconductors
29 February 2024
DSP, Micros & Memory
Semiconductors are on the forefront of security to protect our identity, data, and daily lives. We live in a time where hackers have more time, resources, available training, and motivation to disrupt our security than ever before. With quantum computing looming and threatening our current security implementations, it is more important than ever to start implementing crypto-agile solutions that can adapt to evolving threats.
This implementation needs to occur at every level, including the transport, MAC and IP layers. Adding embedded programmable logic from Flex Logix, combined with security IP solutions from Xiphera, a hybrid solution can provide long-lasting security for semiconductors.
Date: Thursday, 14 March 2024
Time: 18:00 to 19:00 SAST
To register for this webinar, visit https://bitly.ws/3eKw9
