Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum

29 February 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

For many years now, Infineon’s Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum has been an exciting event, bringing together experts from the fields of SiC and GaN. This year marks a new chapter for this exclusive event series – all specialist presentations will be broadcasting live from a studio in Munich.

The keynote speech by the Division Presidents Dr Peter Wawer (Green Industrial Power) and Adam White (Power & Sensor Systems) will kick off the event and provide inspiring insights into market developments and Infineon’s wide-bandgap strategy.

Attendees can look forward to a thought-provoking agenda packed with technological updates on, and outlooks for, SiC and GaN; insights into industrial and automotive designs; and customer use cases. With ANKER Innovations, SAIC Motor, and Sinexcel Electric, Infineon is honoured to welcome three customers who will share their project experience.

Date: 16 April 2024

Time: 8:00 SAST (full-day event)

For more information visit www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/wide-bandgap-developer-forum

