Multimode smart LTE module with GNSS

Quectel Wireless Solutions will be participating as an exhibitor and keynote speaker at the upcoming Connected Auto & Electric Vehicles (CAEV) India event, where they are set to unveil the AW200Z multi-mode smart LTE module. This module is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, designed with functionality to help meet the requirements of the two-wheeled industry. This innovative module is powered by Qualcomm's advanced 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with an integrated Adreno 702 GPU.
Designed to meet the diverse requirements of both industrial and consumer sectors, it offers robust performance and versatile multimedia capabilities. With its extensive support and reliability, it stands out as an excellent choice for applications demanding high data rates and long-term usage. The AW200Z harnesses the Qualcomm QWM2290 SoC, and boasts an array of features including Bike-to-Cloud connectivity, seamless integration with Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), and proactive service provision, enabling customers to streamline their two-wheeler application development processes effortlessly.
The module boasts enhanced mobile rendering APIs for image and video applications, leveraging the capabilities of the Adreno 702 GPU. It also provides worldwide LTE, UMTS/HSPA+, and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage, along with dual ISPs and support for up to 25 MP camera @ 30 fps, enabling seamless recording and playback of 1080P videos @ 30 fps. Additionally, its multi-constellation GNSS receiver ensures fast and accurate fixes in various environments, making it ideal for applications requiring precise location services.
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum Infineon Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This year marks a new chapter for this exclusive event series – all specialist presentations will be broadcasting live from a studio in Munich.
Read more...LEXI-R10 series cellular module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LEXI-R10 Series from u-blox are LTE Cat 1 bis modules that support multi-band LTE-FDD, and are designed for size-constrained devices.
Read more...Quectel modules above average in security Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that nearly 95% of all its modules shipped to the United States since the beginning of 2022 have industry-leading security scores based on penetration testing and binary analysis by Finite State.
Read more...AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Read more...Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
Read more...Easy wireless mesh networking CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.
Read more...Compact RF-link module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module.
Read more...Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology.
Read more...LoRa transceiver module CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.