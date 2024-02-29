Multimode smart LTE module with GNSS

29 February 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions will be participating as an exhibitor and keynote speaker at the upcoming Connected Auto & Electric Vehicles (CAEV) India event, where they are set to unveil the AW200Z multi-mode smart LTE module. This module is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, designed with functionality to help meet the requirements of the two-wheeled industry. This innovative module is powered by Qualcomm's advanced 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with an integrated Adreno 702 GPU.

Designed to meet the diverse requirements of both industrial and consumer sectors, it offers robust performance and versatile multimedia capabilities. With its extensive support and reliability, it stands out as an excellent choice for applications demanding high data rates and long-term usage. The AW200Z harnesses the Qualcomm QWM2290 SoC, and boasts an array of features including Bike-to-Cloud connectivity, seamless integration with Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), and proactive service provision, enabling customers to streamline their two-wheeler application development processes effortlessly.

The module boasts enhanced mobile rendering APIs for image and video applications, leveraging the capabilities of the Adreno 702 GPU. It also provides worldwide LTE, UMTS/HSPA+, and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage, along with dual ISPs and support for up to 25 MP camera @ 30 fps, enabling seamless recording and playback of 1080P videos @ 30 fps . Additionally, its multi-constellation GNSS receiver ensures fast and accurate fixes in various environments, making it ideal for applications requiring precise location services.

Credit(s)

Quectel Wireless Solutions





