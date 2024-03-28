Indium celebrates 90 years of innovation

28 March 2024 News

Indium Corporation was founded in Utica, NY, U.S. in 1934 by Dr. William S. Murray, who was instrumental in identifying and enabling the first commercially-viable applications for indium metal. Today, the company is a premier materials refiner, smelter, manufacturer, and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets, with facilities in China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

The company’s products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the support of our global partners,” said President and COO Ross Berntson.

“True to Dr. Murray’s enduring legacy, we continue to be motivated by curiosity to view materials in new ways,” Berntson added.

“Fuelled by a commitment to research and development, and our industry thought leaders and cutting-edge products, Indium Corporation continues to innovate and grow.”

