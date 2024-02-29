LEXI-R10 series cellular module

The LEXI-R10 Series from u-blox are LTE Cat 1 bis modules that are designed for size-constrained devices. They support multi-band LTE-FDD, and can connect with LTE Cat 1 networks. These modules are qualified according to the u-blox qualification policy, based on the AEC-Q104 standard.

The modules are available in two variants: the LEXI-R10401D, which is designed for the Americas, and the LEXI-R10801D, which is designed for the EMEA and APAC regions.

These modules have an embedded Wi-Fi radio to scan Wi-Fi hotspots for indoor locations, and support the u-blox CellLocate positioning service. They are ideal for a wide range of value-oriented applications that require medium data speed and superior coverage.

The LEXI-R10 Series modules deliver a downlink data rate of 10 Mbit/s and an uplink data rate of 5 Mbit/s. They require a DC supply of 3,8 V , and support Rel-12 LTE power save mode (PSM) and Rel-13 eDRX features to reduce power consumption.

These modules are available in a 133-pin LGA package that measures 16 x 16 x 2 mm , and can be controlled via UART, USB 2.0, GPIO, (U)SIM, and I2C interfaces. They are ideal for asset tracking, telematics, healthcare, and wearable applications.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

