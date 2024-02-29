Revamped technical training centre in Welkom

29 February 2024 News

Resolution Circle has announced the launch of its newly revamped training centre in Welkom. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Resolution Circle’s commitment to enhancing technical education and fostering industry partnerships.

Initially established in 1981 under the stewardship of Anglo American, and spearheaded by Snyman Naude as its designer and inaugural manager, the training centre in Welkom has a rich history within the local industry. Owned by Harmony Gold Mining Company, the building has served as a cornerstone for technical education in the region. Following the departure of Adcorp Technical Training, the centre faced uncertainty about its future, but Harmony Gold Mining Company has graciously extended the lease, demonstrating their commitment to education and skills development. Now, Resolution Circle has taken the reins, embarking on a journey to revitalise and modernise the facility. Their dedication ensures the centre’s continued role in advancing technical education and fostering industry partnerships within the community.

Resolution Circle’s strong affiliation with the University of Johannesburg brings credibility and expertise to the forefront of its operations. This partnership underscores Resolution Circle's commitment to collaboration and excellence in technical training.

The revamped training centre will offer turnkey skills development solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of institutions and industries. In addition to its traditional focus on apprenticeships, Resolution Circle offers other categories such as Candidacy, Short Learning Programmes, and Work Integrated Learning (WIL) for TVET College and University of Technology Engineering diploma students.

For more information visit https://resolutioncircle.co.za





