Revamped technical training centre in Welkom
29 February 2024
News
Resolution Circle has announced the launch of its newly revamped training centre in Welkom. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Resolution Circle’s commitment to enhancing technical education and fostering industry partnerships.
Initially established in 1981 under the stewardship of Anglo American, and spearheaded by Snyman Naude as its designer and inaugural manager, the training centre in Welkom has a rich history within the local industry. Owned by Harmony Gold Mining Company, the building has served as a cornerstone for technical education in the region. Following the departure of Adcorp Technical Training, the centre faced uncertainty about its future, but Harmony Gold Mining Company has graciously extended the lease, demonstrating their commitment to education and skills development. Now, Resolution Circle has taken the reins, embarking on a journey to revitalise and modernise the facility. Their dedication ensures the centre’s continued role in advancing technical education and fostering industry partnerships within the community.
Resolution Circle’s strong affiliation with the University of Johannesburg brings credibility and expertise to the forefront of its operations. This partnership underscores Resolution Circle's commitment to collaboration and excellence in technical training.
The revamped training centre will offer turnkey skills development solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of institutions and industries. In addition to its traditional focus on apprenticeships, Resolution Circle offers other categories such as Candidacy, Short Learning Programmes, and Work Integrated Learning (WIL) for TVET College and University of Technology Engineering diploma students.
For more information visit https://resolutioncircle.co.za
Further reading:
E-mobility: Navigate safety, interoperability and conformance
Concilium Technologies
News
In this whitepaper, these challenges are discussed in more detail and the question is asked: How can EV and EVSE manufacturers navigate a complex regulatory landscape and deliver a quality product, without compromising time-to-market projections?
Read more...
Navigating South Africa’s transition from the NQF to OQSF framework
News
South Africa is at a crossroads of a significant educational and vocational transition, as it shifts from the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) to the Occupational Qualifications Sub Framework (OQSF) managed by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations.
Read more...
Practical insights: Draft regulations on proposed sectoral targets
News
On 1 February 2024, the Minister of Employment and Labour issued new draft regulations concerning sectoral targets (draft regulations), providing a 90-day window for interested parties to comment.
Read more...
Top skills needed in microelectronics industry
News
The EU funded project MicroElectronics Training, Industry and Skills (METIS), which began in 2019, has officially concluded, and with this, SEMI Europe has published the final Yearly Monitoring Report.
Read more...
RS expands its professional lineup
RS South Africa
News
RS PRO offers a wide range of high-quality electronics components, to meet a range of needs, from industrial connectors and passives to the latest test and measurement equipment.
Read more...
Alternative energy resource hub
News
Mouser Electronics is providing engineers with key information to solve today’s design challenges through its dedicated alternative energy resource centre.
Read more...
NECTO Studio 6.0 brings circuits to life
News
MIKROE has added increased graphical functionality and Clang support for ARM and RISC-V to its cross-platform IDE for embedded applications.
Read more...
Microchip earns certification in vehicle cybersecurity
Altron Arrow
News
Microchip Technology’s corporate processes associated with specific automotive work products have recently been audited by a third party, UL Solutions, and certified as compliant to ISO/SAE 21434.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: A scourge on education
Technews Publishing
News
The current government has done very little to curb the rampant affect that loadshedding has had on education in the last 10 years.
Read more...
SiLabs Q4 2023 results
News
Silicon Labs has released its fourth quarter results for 2023, indicating results above expectations, and an anticipated growth in the first quarter of 2024.
Read more...