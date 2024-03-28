Improved precision laser marking

28 March 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new LP-RH CO2 laser marking systems from Panasonic are specially designed for industries with particularly high demands on speed and functionality, and are available with 10, 20, or 30 W outputs.
They offer a large improvement in marking and processing quality, thanks to the ultra-fast galvanometer scanner, allowing them to mark moving objects on-the-fly up to a conveyor speed of 240 m/min.
With their small laser beam diameter, some models are particularly suitable for marking small components with extremely fine markings. Due to their shorter wavelength of 9,3 μm, some models are ideal for marking transparent plastics such as PET or PC. The CO2 laser also makes it possible to mark organic materials such as paper and wood.
The start-up time has been significantly reduced, from 90 to 15 seconds, to increase work efficiency and avoid unwanted production interruptions. The marking field of this series is up to 160 x 160 mm, and a new scanning method for Data Matrix Codes reduces cycle times by up to 40%, without any loss in quality.
The working distance of the unit can be easily adjusted from -/+ 3 mm without moving the laser head. This function guarantees precise alignment and makes fine adjustment much easier, making work processes more efficient.
The bundled PC software Laser Marker NAVI smart has been updated and presents a user-friendly interface that simplifies maintenance history management. The software also sends an alert immediately when maintenance is required so that the system always remains in optimum condition.
