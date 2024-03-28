Optimising AOI performance

28 March 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ADLINK automated optical inspection (AOI) solution is built with an Intel CPU, Intel GPUs, and ADLINK AI models that are optimised using the OpenVINO toolkit.
The solution provides highly accurate visual inference at scale to reduce overhead costs of quality assurance in manufacturing.
Featuring the Intel Core i7-12700E 12th generation processor and ADLINK MXM-AXe GPU module based on the recently available Intel Arc Graphics, the system offers a flexible combination of CPU, integrated GPU, and discrete GPU resources for neural network models of varying complexity. The ADLINK platforms with the MXM expansion module can support various AI applications in manufacturing, and this approach is crucial for enhancing efficiency and profitability.
The solution developed by ADLINK uses six cameras to capture product images from all sides. The frames are analysed using neural networks on an ADLINK MVP-5200 series compact industrial computer.
The MVP-5200 series computer is built with ADLINK’s embedded systems engineering expertise. Its rugged, fanless design is targeted to operate at the edge, running industrial compute and AI applications in either Linux or Windows.
