High-mix SMT solution from Panasonic

28 March 2024
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution. Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.
Clients have the flexibility to prepare the next product while production is running on the AM100, for non-stop changeover. This allows a variety of highly flexible configurations and component supply types to be used.
Flexible setup is further enhanced in the AM100 by Feeder Anywhere and Nozzle Anywhere features. Large boards can be processed, and advanced features including a component thickness camera, auto support pin exchange, PCB warpage detection, and tray verification are also available.
The single head can place an impressive component array including 0402 to 120 x 90 x 28 mm. The system can place large connectors, odd-shaped components, and advanced packaging types. The CM and NPM series feature interchangeable feeders, multi-functional nozzles, and chucks.
Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing Allan McKinnon & Associates
Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Optimising AOI performance is now a reality with the highly integrated ADLINK MVP-6200, combined with Intel Arc GPUs.