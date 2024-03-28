High-performance conformal coater

28 March 2024

The MYC50 from Mycronic is a high-performance conformal coating system that ensures non-stop throughput across a range of high-volume applications.

Thanks to a robust frame structure and advanced motion configuration systems, it gives manufacturers the ideal combination of speed and precision for an endless variety of coating demands.

As electronics continually become embedded into an endless variety of products, the need for high-precision conformal coating is greater than ever before. Automate complex coating processes, monitor process parameters, and switch spray patterns without interruption. The MYC50 gives you powerful, software-driven process flows that ensure years of productivity for even the most complex printed circuit boards.

The MYSmart series MYC50 in-line conformal coating platform combines high-accuracy edge definition with advanced feedback systems. A wide range of process parameters can be monitored, enabling high-quality output. Options such as fan width control, flow monitoring, heated fluid systems, and barcode readers are a few examples of process control enhancements that are possible. Wherever ruggedised electronics are required, the MYC50 helps to prevent material waste, while ensuring highly controlled coating film thickness, coating area and process speed.

