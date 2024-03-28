Intelligent electronics assembly

28 March 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Universal Instruments’ Value Series brings intelligence and simplicity to back-end electronics assembly automation. The Omni Inserter uses a linear motor positioning system and a host of intelligent features to deliver accurate insertion of axial, radial, and other odd-form components at high speed.

The Omni Inserter supports a range of feeder types. It features four independent insertion heads with an active clinch, capable of independent Z and theta rotation. Programmable insertion modes monitor force to provide a controlled insertion force. Component picking method is via a pneumatic gripper and vacuum nozzle.

AOI is provided through four upward-facing cameras, all of which utilise AI for detection of product and manufacturing defects. Combined with a best-fit algorithm it provides intelligent component placement. Program input is via CAD data import, using the intuitive software interface.

