Intelligent electronics assembly

28 March 2024
Universal Instruments’ Value Series brings intelligence and simplicity to back-end electronics assembly automation. The Omni Inserter uses a linear motor positioning system and a host of intelligent features to deliver accurate insertion of axial, radial, and other odd-form components at high speed.
The Omni Inserter supports a range of feeder types. It features four independent insertion heads with an active clinch, capable of independent Z and theta rotation. Programmable insertion modes monitor force to provide a controlled insertion force. Component picking method is via a pneumatic gripper and vacuum nozzle.
AOI is provided through four upward-facing cameras, all of which utilise AI for detection of product and manufacturing defects. Combined with a best-fit algorithm it provides intelligent component placement. Program input is via CAD data import, using the intuitive software interface.
Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing Allan McKinnon & Associates
Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.
Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Lead-free solder paste Techmet
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.
Improved precision laser marking RS South Africa
On-the-fly marking at high speeds is only one of the comprehensive features of Panasonic’s new LP-RH laser marker series.
Optimising AOI performance Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Optimising AOI performance is now a reality with the highly integrated ADLINK MVP-6200, combined with Intel Arc GPUs.
High-mix SMT solution from Panasonic Techmet
Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.