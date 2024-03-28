High-density multicoax cable assembly

Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations. These options are based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.
The WMX series is an excellent signal integrity solution for
bench-top and automated test equipment to meet increasing demands of the semiconductor and optical test industries.
The assemblies are available in either a vertical mount or an edge mount design. Both feature excellent insertion and return loss performance. The vertical mount has a frequency range up to 110 GHz, with direct contacts and solderless pins. The edge mount assembly runs up to 67 GHz and features a board edge type, also solderless.
These assemblies are used in semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, super computing applications, and 5G communication systems.
18 W monolithic microwave amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA8612-QDB is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.
Read more...What is an RF connector? Spectrum Concepts
Editor's Choice Interconnection
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.
Read more...Multi-head battery contacting solutions Electronic Industry Supplies
Interconnection
INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.
Read more...Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
Read more...Expanded magnetic connector lineup Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has expanded its Maxnetic lineup to offer more options for connections and terminations, including board-to-board, cable-to-board, and cable-to-cable choices.
Read more...High-density push-lock connector Communica
Interconnection
Amphenol LTW’s 33-pin Ultra High-Density (UHD) X-Lok mini-size push lock connector boasts compact design and high contact density, providing space efficiency and enhanced data transmission.
Read more...Sakura debuts for edge AI RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
EdgeCortix has made a strategic shift from selling AI intellectual property (IP) to selling its own edge-AI inference chips for line-powered systems.
Read more...Mill-Max expands Omniball family Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.