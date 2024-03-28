Categories

Interconnection



High-density multicoax cable assembly

28 March 2024 Interconnection

Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations. These options are based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

The WMX series is an excellent signal integrity solution for

bench-top and automated test equipment to meet increasing demands of the semiconductor and optical test industries.

The assemblies are available in either a vertical mount or an edge mount design. Both feature excellent insertion and return loss performance. The vertical mount has a frequency range up to 110 GHz, with direct contacts and solderless pins. The edge mount assembly runs up to 67 GHz and features a board edge type, also solderless.

These assemblies are used in semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, super computing applications, and 5G communication systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


