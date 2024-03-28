Centralised distribution for M8 and M12 connectors

Amphenol LTW’s distribution boxes facilitate efficient cable management, easy installation with pre-wired configuration, and provide a centralised distribution point for M8 and M12 connectors. They support various connectivity options, enhancing system efficiency and productivity with secure data and power transmission.

Materials used in the distribution box range are UL-compliant and are oil resistant. The PUR cable is also abrasion resistant. They feature a cost and space saving solution. Safety models are available for M12 inputs and outputs to IEC61076-2-101 standards, and all are ROHS and REACH compliant.

LED indicators for power and function provide a visual cue to operators as are customisable labels. Various accessories such as waterproof caps, cordsets, and cable assemblies are available.

