Centralised distribution for M8 and M12 connectors

Amphenol LTW’s distribution boxes facilitate efficient cable management, easy installation with pre-wired configuration, and provide a centralised distribution point for M8 and M12 connectors. They support various connectivity options, enhancing system efficiency and productivity with secure data and power transmission.
Materials used in the distribution box range are UL-compliant and are oil resistant. The PUR cable is also abrasion resistant. They feature a cost and space saving solution. Safety models are available for M12 inputs and outputs to IEC61076-2-101 standards, and all are ROHS and REACH compliant.
LED indicators for power and function provide a visual cue to operators as are customisable labels. Various accessories such as waterproof caps, cordsets, and cable assemblies are available.
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.
INGUN has developed contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.
Mill-Max has expanded its Maxnetic lineup to offer more options for connections and terminations, including board-to-board, cable-to-board, and cable-to-cable choices.
Amphenol LTW’s 33-pin Ultra High-Density (UHD) X-Lok mini-size push lock connector boasts compact design and high contact density, providing space efficiency and enhanced data transmission.
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.
Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.