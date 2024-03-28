Stainless steel pushbutton enclosures

28 March 2024

The HYPB series from Hammond is a hygienic type 4X stainless steel pushbutton enclosure designed for use in environments where regular high temperature, high-pressure washdowns are required. Despite the trend in smart factories from centralised or dispersed management systems to intelligent functional machine control, it remains important that machines can be locally controlled or powered off when needed, so local pushbuttons are a key safety element in the factory environment. Hammond’s pushbutton enclosures are designed to house 22 or 30 mm pushbuttons, to provide local control and emergency shut-down of production machinery. They are also ideal for housing status indicator lights, which are also available in standard 22 and 30 mm sizes.

Seven sizes of enclosures are available from 126 x 126 x 102 mm to 303 x 226 x 102 mm , which can accept up to six pushbuttons in various configurations. Manufactured from 304 stainless steel, they are all sealed to IP69 rating. These enclosures are ideal in food and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, as all sides are sloped by 3° to ensure that water quickly drains off after washdown.

