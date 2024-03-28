Hardened-grade network switches

Hardened Ethernet switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking for Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, and Gigabit Ethernet networks. In electrically noisy environments like factory floors, the use of fibre optic cables for backbone connections is important as fibre is immune to electrical interference. Switches with small form-factor pluggable (SFP) ports provide the ultimate flexibility by supporting a wide range of fibre cables and connectors. Depending on the mission-critical nature of the network, network administrators can choose between managed and unmanaged network switches.

Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking for any rugged or electrically-noisy environment. These switches are available unmanaged or managed to best fit the requirements, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).

The Lantronix SISGM1040-284-LRT is a managed switch for industrial environments. This switch comes integrated with the Lantronix cloud based Percepxion software platform, providing comprehensive device life cycle management, enterprise application integration, and data analytics. The switch also includes DMS, accessible by Percepxion or the local web manager, to provide advanced configuration and management of all IP addressable devices in the network, including a graphical network topology, floor map creator, device map view, traffic monitoring, and network diagnostics.

Lantronix’s hardened switches are certified to operate reliably in harsh environments such as those found on factory floors or outdoor enclosures. Applications for this range of switches include IIoT, factory automation, and IP surveillance.

