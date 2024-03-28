Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Hardened-grade network switches

28 March 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

Hardened Ethernet switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking for Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, and Gigabit Ethernet networks. In electrically noisy environments like factory floors, the use of fibre optic cables for backbone connections is important as fibre is immune to electrical interference. Switches with small form-factor pluggable (SFP) ports provide the ultimate flexibility by supporting a wide range of fibre cables and connectors. Depending on the mission-critical nature of the network, network administrators can choose between managed and unmanaged network switches.

Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking for any rugged or electrically-noisy environment. These switches are available unmanaged or managed to best fit the requirements, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).

The Lantronix SISGM1040-284-LRT is a managed switch for industrial environments. This switch comes integrated with the Lantronix cloud based Percepxion software platform, providing comprehensive device life cycle management, enterprise application integration, and data analytics. The switch also includes DMS, accessible by Percepxion or the local web manager, to provide advanced configuration and management of all IP addressable devices in the network, including a graphical network topology, floor map creator, device map view, traffic monitoring, and network diagnostics.

Lantronix’s hardened switches are certified to operate reliably in harsh environments such as those found on factory floors or outdoor enclosures. Applications for this range of switches include IIoT, factory automation, and IP surveillance.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0070
Fax: +27 11 608 0401
Email: natasha@cstelectronics.co.za
www: www.cstelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about CST Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Switched mezzanine card for enhanced Ethernet connectivity
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The TXMC897 sets a new standard in high-speed Ethernet communication, with advanced features and flexibility.

Read more...
Ryzen V3000 computer on module
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.

Read more...
1.6T Ethernet IP solution to drive AI and hyperscale data centre chips
Computer/Embedded Technology
As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow exponentially, and hyperscale data centres become the backbone of our digital infrastructure, the need for faster and more efficient communication technologies becomes imperative. 1.6T Ethernet will rapidly be replacing 400G and 800G Ethernet as the backbone of hyperscale data centres.

Read more...
Maximising edge computing
Computer/Embedded Technology
Senao Networks has announced its launch of its SX904 SmartNIC based on the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design.

Read more...
Duxbury unveils next-gen solar-powered switches
Computer/Embedded Technology
These powerful solar-powered switches are ideal for any environment requiring reliable Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capabilities.

Read more...
Energy measurement IC
CST Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.

Read more...
UFS Ver. 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA Europe has announced sampling of the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) version 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices designed for automotive applications.

Read more...
Easy wireless mesh networking
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.

Read more...
LoRa transceiver module
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.

Read more...
High-performance antenna solution
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility for both indoor and outdoor environments.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved