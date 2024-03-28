Switched mezzanine card for enhanced Ethernet connectivity

28 March 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

The TXMC897 from TEWS Technologies sets a new standard in high-speed Ethernet communication, with advanced features and flexibility. It is designed to meet the demanding requirements of high-speed data communication, while providing flexibility and performance.

This module supports a range of Ethernet standards and speeds, making it suitable for diverse applications including the defence, industrial, and IoT markets. The TXMC897 provides dual-channel 10GBase-T Ethernet and dual-channel SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces. It supports multiple Ethernet speeds and standards including 100Base-TX, 1000Base-T, 2.5GBase-T, and 5GBase-T.

Its compatibility with various transceiver modules, along with its robust design, ensures reliable and efficient operation. The product also boasts an impressive MTBF, underscoring TEWS Technologies’ focus on durability and quality.

The TXMC897 supports Intel’s X710-TM4/AT2 10 Gigabit Ethernet controller, and includes a 64 Mbit Serial Flash for PXE and iSCSI boot. Software support for the controller is available at Intel’s official website, and TEWS Technologies provides additional support for other operating systems.

The XMC-Connector P15 provides access to the Intel X710-TM4/AT2 quad/dual port 10GbE controller via an x8/x4 PCIe 3.0 link. Two Ethernet interfaces support 100 Mbit/s, 1000 Mbit/s and 2,5 Gbit/s, 5 Gbit/s, and 10 Gbit/s transmission rates.

The two SFP+ Cages accept various SFP and SFP+ transceiver modules. These two SFP+ hosts are connected to the Ethernet controller’s SFI Interfaces.

The TXMC897 module conforms to ANSI/VITA 42.0 standard, with a compact form factor of 124 x 74 mm , and supports the Precision Time Protocol (PTP) per IEEE 1588/802.1AS standards.

Credit(s)

Rugged Interconnect Technologies





