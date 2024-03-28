Duxbury launches a cellular coverage solution
28 March 2024
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the South African availability of the Nextivity CEL-FI GO G43 multi-operator cellular coverage solution. Designed for small stores, quick-serve restaurants, and branch offices, it ensures customers and employees have reliable mobile coverage, regardless of geographic location.
The GO G43 is the first-ever multi-operator solution in the GO line of products. It supports all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in South Africa, and features remote management and the latest Nextivity proprietary
4th-generation IntelliBoost technology. This delivers channelised signal boosting for individual operator signals. The IntelliBoost chip enhances cellular performance in real-time to provide unbeatable in-building coverage.
Using GO 43, companies can keep customers, employees, and systems connected through a powerful ‘off-air’ solution that brings strong cellular signals from outside the building indoors. The system improves coverage for up to three carrier networks, enabling strong in-building connectivity for in-store digital couponing, payment systems, backup or redundancy for other networks, and inventory management.
The CEL-FI GO G43 can be set up to improve in-building connectivity within hours. Remote monitoring is provided via the Nextivity WAVE Portal, which provides real-time system performance data.
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za
Further reading:
Antennas to meet all connectivity requirements
Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX RF antennas meet today’s connectivity demands in the LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and ISM wireless bands, available in surface mount, patch or external configurations.
Read more...
Introducing SIMCom’s new A7673X series
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...
18 W monolithic microwave amplifier
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA8612-QDB is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.
Read more...
LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.
Read more...
3D depth sensing sensor
Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A recent announcement by STMicroelectronics has revealed an all-in-one, direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) 3D LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module with 2,3k resolution.
Read more...
Quectel announces module for RedCap comms
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel RG255G offers downlink performance of 220 Mbps, and uplink performance of 121 Mbps on 256QAM or 91 Mbps on 64QAM.
Read more...
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum
Infineon Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This year marks a new chapter for this exclusive event series – all specialist presentations will be broadcasting live from a studio in Munich.
Read more...
Multimode smart LTE module with GNSS
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AW200Z LTE module is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, and is powered by Qualcomm's advanced 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with an integrated Adreno 702 GPU.
Read more...
LEXI-R10 series cellular module
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LEXI-R10 Series from u-blox are LTE Cat 1 bis modules that support multi-band LTE-FDD, and are designed for size-constrained devices.
Read more...
Quectel modules above average in security
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that nearly 95% of all its modules shipped to the United States since the beginning of 2022 have industry-leading security scores based on penetration testing and binary analysis by Finite State.
Read more...