Duxbury launches a cellular coverage solution

28 March 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Duxbury Networking has announced the South African availability of the Nextivity CEL-FI GO G43 multi-operator cellular coverage solution. Designed for small stores, quick-serve restaurants, and branch offices, it ensures customers and employees have reliable mobile coverage, regardless of geographic location.

The GO G43 is the first-ever multi-operator solution in the GO line of products. It supports all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in South Africa, and features remote management and the latest Nextivity proprietary

4th-generation IntelliBoost technology. This delivers channelised signal boosting for individual operator signals. The IntelliBoost chip enhances cellular performance in real-time to provide unbeatable in-building coverage.

Using GO 43, companies can keep customers, employees, and systems connected through a powerful ‘off-air’ solution that brings strong cellular signals from outside the building indoors. The system improves coverage for up to three carrier networks, enabling strong in-building connectivity for in-store digital couponing, payment systems, backup or redundancy for other networks, and inventory management.

The CEL-FI GO G43 can be set up to improve in-building connectivity within hours. Remote monitoring is provided via the Nextivity WAVE Portal, which provides real-time system performance data.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800 , info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





