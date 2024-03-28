Ryzen V3000 computer on module

SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor. Boasting AMD’s state-of-the-art 6 nm ‘Zen3’ architecture, this ultra-powerful embedded solution offers industry-leading performance and power efficiency. As SolidRun’s first x86-based Com Express 7 module, the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module ushers in a new era of efficient, high-performance computing for a diverse range of networking and edge applications.
“Our new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module is an exciting addition to our CX7 product line, as it represents a significant leap forward in embedded computing, and offers unmatched performance and scalability for networking and edge applications,” said Dr Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. “By leveraging the power of AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor, we are empowering developers to create innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern embedded computing.”
Based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor, SolidRun’s Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module brings unparalleled processing power, thermal efficiency, and high-speed I/O connectivity to the COM Express Type 7 form factor. This innovative embedded module delivers exceptional CPU performance, scalability, and reliability, making it ideal for a wide range of storage, networking, and edge systems.
In addition to its powerful processing capabilities, the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module from SolidRun boasts a comprehensive suite of integrated I/O interfaces. With support for up to 20 lanes of PCIe Gen4, developers can leverage high-speed data transfer for networking, storage, and acceleration purposes. The inclusion of dual 10 Gb Ethernet MAC provides best-in-class connectivity for networking applications, ensuring reliable and high-bandwidth data transmission. Furthermore, the module supports up to 96 GB of dual-channel 64-bit DDR5 memory (ECC/non-ECC), enabling efficient memory utilisation and enhanced data integrity. These integrated features make the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module well-suited to demanding networking, edge computing, and storage applications, where high performance, reliability, and scalability are paramount.
LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.
Read more...Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller.
Read more...Hardened-grade network switches CST Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).
Read more...1.6T Ethernet IP solution to drive AI and hyperscale data centre chips
Computer/Embedded Technology
As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow exponentially, and hyperscale data centres become the backbone of our digital infrastructure, the need for faster and more efficient communication technologies becomes imperative. 1.6T Ethernet will rapidly be replacing 400G and 800G Ethernet as the backbone of hyperscale data centres.
Read more...Collab between Arrow and Infineon Altron Arrow
News
Arrow Electronics, represented by Altron Arrow in South Africa, and its engineering services company, eInfochips, are working with Infineon Technologies to help eInfochip’s customers accelerate the development of EV chargers.
Read more...Make your small asset tracker last longer Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
This design solution reviews a typical asset tracking solution, and shows how the MAX3864x nanopower buck converter family, with its high efficiency and small size, enables longer battery life in small portables.
Read more...Multiprotocol wireless SoC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The EFR32MG24 Wireless SoCs are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.