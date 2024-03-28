1.6T Ethernet IP solution to drive AI and hyperscale data centre chips
28 March 2024
Computer/Embedded Technology
As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow exponentially, and hyperscale data centres become the backbone of our digital infrastructure, the need for faster and more efficient communication technologies becomes imperative. 1.6T Ethernet will rapidly be replacing 400G and 800G Ethernet as the backbone of hyperscale data centres.
Hyperscale data centres, which power everything from cloud computing and big data analytics to AI and machine learning, require high-bandwidth, low-latency chips and interfaces to process petabytes of data quickly and efficiently. As the demand for computing power continues to grow, so does the energy consumption of data centres. High power consumption by interconnects leads to increased heat generation, which in turn requires more robust cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures. By reducing interconnect power consumption, less heat is generated, overall energy efficiency can be improved, leading to cost savings and reduced environmental impact. When it comes to AI and data centre infrastructure, it is the latency, power and size trifecta that are of critical importance, in addition to the speed.
Synopsys recently unveiled the industry’s first complete 1.6T Ethernet IP solution that addresses all the above requirements. Enabling up to 40% latency reduction, 50% interconnect power reduction, and 50% area reduction compared to existing solutions, Synopsys’ complete solution includes a pre-verified subsystem, giving a head start to chip designers.
Offering customers a complete Ethernet IP solution simplifies integration, reduces complexity, optimises performance, eases deployment, provides consistent support, enables scalability, and helps mitigate risks. These benefits ultimately lead to greater customer satisfaction, and success in deploying and maintaining Ethernet IP networks.
Synopsys’ complete 1.6T Ethernet IP solution represents a significant milestone in the evolution of networking technologies for AI and hyperscale data centres, and is helping to drive the future of AI and high-performance computing, enabling customers to meet current and future demands of the most data-intensive workloads.
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3ftv2
