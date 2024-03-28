Maximising edge computing

Further reading:

Hardened-grade network switches

CST Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology

Switched mezzanine card for enhanced Ethernet connectivity

Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology

Ryzen V3000 computer on module

Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology

1.6T Ethernet IP solution to drive AI and hyperscale data centre chips

Computer/Embedded Technology

Duxbury unveils next-gen solar-powered switches

Computer/Embedded Technology

UFS Ver. 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices

EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology

Powering factory automation into the future

Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology

Linux OS with immutable file system

Computer/Embedded Technology

Rugged laptops support the renewable energy sector

Osiris Technical Systems Computer/Embedded Technology

Memory comparison: DDR4, DDR5, GDDR6 and HBM

Avnet Abacus Computer/Embedded Technology

Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).The TXMC897 sets a new standard in high-speed Ethernet communication, with advanced features and flexibility.SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow exponentially, and hyperscale data centres become the backbone of our digital infrastructure, the need for faster and more efficient communication technologies becomes imperative. 1.6T Ethernet will rapidly be replacing 400G and 800G Ethernet as the backbone of hyperscale data centres.These powerful solar-powered switches are ideal for any environment requiring reliable Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capabilities.KIOXIA Europe has announced sampling of the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) version 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices designed for automotive applications.Powered by the newest 13th Gen Intel processors, ADLINK Technology’s COM-HPC-cRLS module is a future-proof edge AI solution.What really sets VanillaOS apart from others, however, is in security, where it takes a new approach to computing by using an immutable file system for improved security and stability.The Durabook S15AB semi-rugged laptop was recommended due to its military-grade durability, powerful functionality and desktop performance, allowing it to keep pace even for intensive tasks such as asset management and maintenance.DDR5 SDRAM was introduced in 2021 and brings many performance enhancements, but just how much faster is it over DDR4? And how does it compare to other memory types like HBM2e and GDDR6?