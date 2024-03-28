Maximising edge computing
28 March 2024
Computer/Embedded Technology
Senao Networks has announced its launch of its SX904 SmartNIC based on the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design. This cutting-edge NIC, harnessing the power of PCIe Gen4 technology and driven by the Intel XeonD processor, sets a high standard in performance network computing. The SX904 marks a significant leap forward to cater to the demands of workloads, low latency, local data processing, and robust security.
The combination of Intel XeonD processor, PCIe Gen4 technology, dual 25G SFP28 support, and DDR4 ECC memory support enables the SX904 to achieve high data transfer rates and maximum bandwidth utilisation, ideal for modern server architectures. It provides higher performance from the latest Intel Xeon D processor and Intel Ethernet Controller E810, and supports the latest Intel Platform Firmware Resilience, BMC, and TPM2.0. The SX904 enables the seamless offload of applications optimised for Intel architecture with zero changes, optimising performance transmission effortlessly into an Intel-based server in PCIe add-in-card form factor.
For more information visit www.senaonetworks.com
