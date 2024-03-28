Duxbury unveils next-gen solar-powered switches

28 March 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

Duxbury Networking has introduced its range of solar unmanaged switches that are designed for both commercial and industrial use, targeting applications in businesses and home offices. These powerful solar-powered switches, the DUX106SPS5A and DUX106SPS15A models, are ideal for any environment requiring reliable Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, such as IP phones, cameras, and access points.

“Our solar switches are revolutionising the way businesses deploy IP-based devices,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “By harnessing the power of solar, we are offering an eco-friendly, cost-effective solution, with the added benefit of a competitive price point and a limited lifetime warranty. This ensures our clients not only meet their current networking requirements, but do so with an eye towards sustainability and future growth.”

Both models feature:

• 5 Gbit Ethernet ports to ensure high-speed connectivity.

• 1 SFP port for fibre connectivity.

• Solar power capability, providing flexibility in deployment, without relying on traditional power sources.

• Power-over-Ethernet (PoE).

• Compact and durable design suitable for outdoor installations.

• Plug and play to provide an easy setup procedure without the need for additional software installation.

Both models share several advanced features such as AI Extend, AI VLAN, AI QoS, and PoE Watchdog, along with integrated charging and battery protection functions. The main differentiators between the two models lie in their solar panel input capacity and their battery support.

These switches are perfect for a range of uses, including connecting IP-based network surveillance solutions.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800 , info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





