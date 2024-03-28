Parallel redundancy power module

28 March 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun Power has announced the release of its long-awaited new LIR40-40 DIN-rail parallel redundancy module. The LIR40-40 is a wide input range DC-DC module, with a constant output of 48 V at a nominal output current of up to 40 A. The module will withstand current spikes of up to 60 A for five seconds. With a wide input voltage range of 9 to 60 V DC, this module can be used in a wide range of applications.

The LIR40-40 DC-DC converters have a DC OK function with a normal relay on contact, and two input LED indicator lights. With the built-in redundancy feature, the LIR40-40 can be configured with more PSUs as redundant units to increase the reliability in critical applications. Combined with the Mornsun high-end DIN-rail series power supplies (240/480/960 W), it provides excellent reliability.

The modules feature a wide operating temperature of -40 to 85°C, and exhibit a high reliability with an MTBF of more than 1,7 million hours at 25°C. The LIR40-40 has a very high efficiency of up to 98%, and a rated 1500 V AC insulation voltage.

The LIR40-40 offers excellent EMC performance and meets UL/IEC/EN62368, UL61010/508, ATEX, EN61558, IECEx, EN62477, IEC/UL60664 standards. It is widely used in areas of industrial automation, electricity supply, security systems, and telecommunications.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





