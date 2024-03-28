Motor protection relay front-end

Newelec’s Motor Protection Relay front-end software isn’t just another tool, it’s a game changer that puts control firmly in your hands. With many functions embedded, the front-end software becomes a critical tool for technicians and engineers.

The statistical data screen displays critical data regarding the health of the motor. The software provides this crucial data to help with planned maintenance. Seamless integration is also provided with PLC and scada systems.

A Faults Record screen keeps a comprehensive log of the last 40 faults, complete with timestamps and crucial parameters. Together with an Events Record screen, a detailed insight into a motor’s performance is obtained. The data includes timestamped events, changes to settings, alarms, and trips. This data can be exported to Excel for analysis, or integrated into SAP systems for aid in maintenance planning.

A 3 Phase Recorder screen monitors motor currents, voltages and thermal capacity in real time, allowing technicians to pinpoint issues before they become a problem. This is critical for proactive maintenance.

