High-power three-phase supplies

Meanwell has released two new high-power supplies, the RST-7K5/15K Series, comprising a 7,5 and a 15 kW unit. These high-efficiency power supply units can be either water-cooled or alternatively, forced air-cooled.
The units can either be supplied with a three-phase three-wire delta input of 196 to 305 V AC, or they can use a three-phase four-wire star connection of 340 to 530 V AC. The output voltage and constant current are both level programmable, with the voltage adjustment having a wide range of 1 to 120%. Active current sharing of up to four units can supply a total power of 28,5 kW.
The units have built-in remote on/off control and remote alarm signalling. Protections on these PSUs include short circuit, overload, over-voltage, over-temperature, and fan failure.
Suitable applications for these units include energy and power stations, UV or laser diode supply, electrolysis systems, and factory automation.
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Compact PCB-mount SMPS
Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries.
AC-DC brick PSU
These PSUs have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available in 12, 24, 28, 48 and 54 V output versions.
5 kW switching PSU range
Mornsun has released a new switching power supply range, the LMF5000-25Bxx, which has a 5000 W capacity, and features universal AC input configurations.
Reliable charging range
Whether you’re powering essential electronics, keeping emergency equipment operational, or maintaining the performance of critical machinery, the need for dependable charging solutions cannot be overstated.
Microchip expands its mSiC solutions
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.
Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution
Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller.
Parallel redundancy power module
The LIR40-40 is a wide input range DC-DC module, with a constant output of 48 V at a nominal output current of up to 40 A.
Motor protection relay front-end
Newelec’s Motor Protection Relay front-end software isn’t just another tool, it’s a game changer that puts control firmly in your hands.
Make your small asset tracker last longer
This design solution reviews a typical asset tracking solution, and shows how the MAX3864x nanopower buck converter family, with its high efficiency and small size, enables longer battery life in small portables.