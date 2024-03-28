High-power three-phase supplies

Meanwell has released two new high-power supplies, the RST-7K5/15K Series, comprising a 7,5 and a 15 kW unit. These high-efficiency power supply units can be either water-cooled or alternatively, forced air-cooled.

The units can either be supplied with a three-phase three-wire delta input of 196 to 305 V AC, or they can use a three-phase four-wire star connection of 340 to 530 V AC. The output voltage and constant current are both level programmable, with the voltage adjustment having a wide range of 1 to 120%. Active current sharing of up to four units can supply a total power of 28,5 kW.

The units have built-in remote on/off control and remote alarm signalling. Protections on these PSUs include short circuit, overload, over-voltage, over-temperature, and fan failure.

Suitable applications for these units include energy and power stations, UV or laser diode supply, electrolysis systems, and factory automation.

