Multi-head battery contacting solutions

The manufacturing process for batteries is complex and energy intensive. For this reason, INGUN develops contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.
Accumulators are available in various cell geometries and a variety of capacities for the most diverse test applications and requirements. Both capacities and voltages can be scaled modularly thanks to series and parallel connections. This means that electrical performance can be realised in line with requirements in terms of the power supply voltage and the capacities required. Important examples of this are applications in e-mobility, where a power supply can deal with intermittent peaks if necessary.
INGUN offers suitable solutions for a stable, loss-free contacting on cell, module, and pack level. The approach to scalability, and modularity of test solutions is very much in focus. Various test probes with a selection of tip styles and technical features can be used and exchanged easily during the testing process. INGUN’s multi-head solutions are suitable for high current ranges with various graduation options. Similarly, other parameters relevant for the testing process can optionally be tapped or controlled via the built-in sense contact, temperature sensor, and active cooling inside the probe and at the plunger tip.
High-density multicoax cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.
What is an RF connector? Spectrum Concepts
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.
Expanded magnetic connector lineup Spectrum Concepts
Mill-Max has expanded its Maxnetic lineup to offer more options for connections and terminations, including board-to-board, cable-to-board, and cable-to-cable choices.
White residues on the assembly Electronic Industry Supplies
When white residues suddenly appear on assemblies for unknown reasons, the customer is often confused – and the first idea is often the same: something must be wrong with the cleaner. But this is only the cause in extremely rare cases.
High-density push-lock connector Communica
Amphenol LTW’s 33-pin Ultra High-Density (UHD) X-Lok mini-size push lock connector boasts compact design and high contact density, providing space efficiency and enhanced data transmission.
Automated test jig Electronic Industry Supplies
The system consists of a 12 V geared motor, which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear, providing a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.
Multi-channel touchscreen thermal profiler Electronic Industry Supplies
With 20 thermocouple inputs to enable expansive measurement precision for complex assemblies, M.O.L.E. EV20 is ideal for high-reliability, high-value PCBs used in mission-critical applications.
Mill-Max expands Omniball family Spectrum Concepts
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.