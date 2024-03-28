Multi-head battery contacting solutions

28 March 2024

The manufacturing process for batteries is complex and energy intensive. For this reason, INGUN develops contacting solutions which boast low contact resistances, maximum reduced power losses, and stable, durable electrical connections in either single- or multi-head contacting configurations.

Accumulators are available in various cell geometries and a variety of capacities for the most diverse test applications and requirements. Both capacities and voltages can be scaled modularly thanks to series and parallel connections. This means that electrical performance can be realised in line with requirements in terms of the power supply voltage and the capacities required. Important examples of this are applications in e-mobility, where a power supply can deal with intermittent peaks if necessary.

INGUN offers suitable solutions for a stable, loss-free contacting on cell, module, and pack level. The approach to scalability, and modularity of test solutions is very much in focus. Various test probes with a selection of tip styles and technical features can be used and exchanged easily during the testing process. INGUN’s multi-head solutions are suitable for high current ranges with various graduation options. Similarly, other parameters relevant for the testing process can optionally be tapped or controlled via the built-in sense contact, temperature sensor, and active cooling inside the probe and at the plunger tip.

Credit(s)

Electronic Industry Supplies





