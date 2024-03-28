Hiconnex announces new partnership

28 March 2024 News

Hiconnex is proud to announce a new partnership with Petercem Switches, a member of the Mafelec Team, and will operate as the company’s sole agency in South Africa.

With over 60 years of experience in the civil, military aeronautics, and space industries, Petercem offers robust solutions for position detection and human machine interfaces. The company’s technical expertise makes it the ideal partner for microswitches intended to operate in severe environments such as landing gear, jet engine nacelles, or space vacuum.

Petercem Switches is certified according to EN 9100:2018, and develops solutions according to DO 160, MIL-Standards and SAE-AS-7788.

