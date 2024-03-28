Global semiconductor sales increase YoY

28 March 2024 News

The Semiconductor Industry Alliance (SIA) has announced global semiconductor sales totalled $47,6 billion during the month of January, an increase of 15,2% compared to January 2023. This was a slight downturn of -2,1%, however, from the December 2023 total.

“The global semiconductor market started the new year strong, with worldwide sales increasing year-to-year by the largest percentage since May 2022,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Market growth is projected to continue over the remainder of the year, with annual sales forecast to increase by double-digits in 2024, compared to 2023.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in China (26,6%), the Americas (20,3%), and Asia Pacific/All other (12,8%), but down in Japan (-6,4%) and Europe (-1,4%). Month-to-month sales were down across all markets: Asia Pacific/All Other (-1,4%), the Americas (-1,5%), China (-2,5%), Europe (-2,8%), and Japan (-3,9%).

