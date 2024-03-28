Microchip expands its mSiC solutions

The electrification of everything is driving the widespread adoption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology in medium-to-high-voltage applications like transportation, electric grids and heavy-duty vehicles. To help developers implement SiC solutions and fast-track the development process, Microchip Technology has introduced the 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play mSiC gate driver with patented Augmented Switching technology. It is designed to work out-of-the-box with preconfigured module settings to significantly reduce design and evaluation time.
To speed time to market, the complex development work of designing, testing and qualifying a gate driver circuit design is already completed with this plug-and-play solution. The XIFM digital gate driver is a compact solution that features digital control, an integrated power supply and a robust fibre optic interface that improves noise immunity.
It incorporates 10,2 kV primary-to-secondary reinforced isolation with built-in monitoring and protection functions including temperature and DC link monitoring, undervoltage lockout, overvoltage lockout, and short-circuit/overcurrent protection. This gate driver also complies with EN 50155, a key specification for railway applications.
“As the silicon carbide market continues to grow and push the boundaries of higher voltage, Microchip makes it easier for power system developers to adopt wide-bandgap technology with turnkey solutions like our 3,3 kV plug-and-play mSiC gate driver,” said Clayton Pillion, vice president of Microchip’s silicon carbide business unit. “By having the gate drive circuitry preconfigured, this solution can reduce design cycle time by up to 50%, compared to a traditional analogue solution.”
