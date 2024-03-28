PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit

28 March 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip Technology has launched the PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit. By offering a user-friendly, feature-rich development kit for embedded processing and compute acceleration, Microchip is making emerging technology more accessible to engineers at all levels.

The open-source development kit features a quad-core, RISC-V application-class processor that supports Linux and real-time applications, a rich set of peripherals and 95K of low-power, high-performance FPGA logic elements. This full-featured kit allows rapid testing of application concepts, developing firmware applications, programming, and debugging user code.

“We are dedicated to helping support the growth of embedded systems that require low-power, high-performance FPGA fabrics. The PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit is a pivotal step in our journey towards creating more accessible, smart, secure and high-performing computing solutions for a wide range of applications,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing for Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “With the new Discovery Kit, experienced and new design engineers, and university students, will have access to a low-cost RISC-V and FPGA development platform for learning and rapid innovation.”

In addition to traditional sales channels, PolarFire SoC Discovery Kits are being made available through a pilot project as part of the Microchip Academic Program in the second half of 2024. By offering the Discovery Kit at a reduced price to universities, Microchip is ensuring that the future generation of engineers have direct access to state-of-the-art technology. This approach not only enhances the practical learning experience for students, but also aligns academic studies with the latest industry trends. Microchip’s academic programme offers resources for educators, researchers, and students worldwide and helps universities incorporate advanced technology into their curriculum.

