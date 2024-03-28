Antennas to meet all connectivity requirements

Kyocera AVX RF antennas meet today’s connectivity demands in the LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and ISM wireless bands. AVX offers the Ethertronics range, that is available in surface mount, patch, off-board, and external configurations. These antennas meet and exceed industry standards of performance, while reducing board space requirements.
AVX RF Antennas are ideal for IoT, tracking, and GPS applications, and are available in three categories:
• Cellular and LTE antennas with patented isolated magnetic dipole technology reduces the keep-out area requirement around antennas.
• GNSS antennas, which include EtherHelix to meet GNSS enabled device requirements.
• WLAN/BT/Zigbee tunable embedded antennas, that offer high functionality and performance for smaller and thinner designs.
Introducing SIMCom's new A7673X series
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
18 W monolithic microwave amplifier
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA8612-QDB is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.
LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.
3D depth sensing sensor
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A recent announcement by STMicroelectronics has revealed an all-in-one, direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) 3D LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module with 2,3k resolution.
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This year marks a new chapter for this exclusive event series – all specialist presentations will be broadcasting live from a studio in Munich.
Multimode smart LTE module with GNSS
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AW200Z LTE module is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, and is powered by Qualcomm's advanced 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with an integrated Adreno 702 GPU.
LEXI-R10 series cellular module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LEXI-R10 Series from u-blox are LTE Cat 1 bis modules that support multi-band LTE-FDD, and are designed for size-constrained devices.
Quectel modules above average in security
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that nearly 95% of all its modules shipped to the United States since the beginning of 2022 have industry-leading security scores based on penetration testing and binary analysis by Finite State.
Stainless steel pushbutton enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The HYPB series from Hammond is a hygienic type 4X stainless steel pushbutton enclosure designed for use in environments where regular high temperature, high-pressure washdowns are required.