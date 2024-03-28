Antennas to meet all connectivity requirements

28 March 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Kyocera AVX RF antennas meet today’s connectivity demands in the LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and ISM wireless bands. AVX offers the Ethertronics range, that is available in surface mount, patch, off-board, and external configurations. These antennas meet and exceed industry standards of performance, while reducing board space requirements.

AVX RF Antennas are ideal for IoT, tracking, and GPS applications, and are available in three categories:

• Cellular and LTE antennas with patented isolated magnetic dipole technology reduces the keep-out area requirement around antennas.

• GNSS antennas, which include EtherHelix to meet GNSS enabled device requirements.

• WLAN/BT/Zigbee tunable embedded antennas, that offer high functionality and performance for smaller and thinner designs.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





