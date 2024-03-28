Introducing SIMCom’s new A7673X series

Mobile operators have started shutting down 2G networks to free up frequency bands for the newer 4G and 5G communication signals. Module manufacturers have, therefore, made their 2G modules end-of-life, and are now moving their low-cost 4G modules to Cat 1 bis only and doing away with the 2G Fallback. Cat 1 bis requires only one antenna instead of the two required by Cat 1 networks, allowing for a more compact and simpler design.
The SIMCom strategy is no different, and the company recently released the A7673X series, a Cat 1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset. The module supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps, and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
The A7673X series adopts the LCC+LGA form factor, and is AT command compatible with the A7670 R2 series, the SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and the SIM800/SIM800F series. This enables smooth migration from 2G/NB/CATM products to LTE Cat 1 products, and facilitates more compatible product design for customer needs.
A7673X series supports both multiple built-in network protocols and the drivers for three main operation systems – Windows, Linux and Android. The software functions and AT commands are compatible with the SIM800 Industrial standard. The modules feature interfaces for expandability such as UART, USB, I2C, and GPIO, making them suitable for IoT applications such telematics, metering, surveillance devices, and industrial routers.
Antennas to meet all connectivity requirements Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX RF antennas meet today’s connectivity demands in the LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and ISM wireless bands, available in surface mount, patch or external configurations.
Read more...18 W monolithic microwave amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA8612-QDB is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.
Read more...LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.
Read more...3D depth sensing sensor Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A recent announcement by STMicroelectronics has revealed an all-in-one, direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) 3D LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module with 2,3k resolution.
Read more...Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum Infineon Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This year marks a new chapter for this exclusive event series – all specialist presentations will be broadcasting live from a studio in Munich.
Read more...Multimode smart LTE module with GNSS Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AW200Z LTE module is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, and is powered by Qualcomm's advanced 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with an integrated Adreno 702 GPU.
Read more...LEXI-R10 series cellular module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LEXI-R10 Series from u-blox are LTE Cat 1 bis modules that support multi-band LTE-FDD, and are designed for size-constrained devices.
Read more...Quectel modules above average in security Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that nearly 95% of all its modules shipped to the United States since the beginning of 2022 have industry-leading security scores based on penetration testing and binary analysis by Finite State.
Read more...Duxbury launches a cellular coverage solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the South African availability of the Nextivity CEL-FI GO G43 multi-operator cellular coverage solution, that ensures customers and employees have reliable mobile coverage.