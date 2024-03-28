Introducing SIMCom’s new A7673X series

28 March 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mobile operators have started shutting down 2G networks to free up frequency bands for the newer 4G and 5G communication signals. Module manufacturers have, therefore, made their 2G modules end-of-life, and are now moving their low-cost 4G modules to Cat 1 bis only and doing away with the 2G Fallback. Cat 1 bis requires only one antenna instead of the two required by Cat 1 networks, allowing for a more compact and simpler design.

The SIMCom strategy is no different, and the company recently released the A7673X series, a Cat 1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset. The module supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps, and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.

The A7673X series adopts the LCC+LGA form factor, and is AT command compatible with the A7670 R2 series, the SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and the SIM800/SIM800F series. This enables smooth migration from 2G/NB/CATM products to LTE Cat 1 products, and facilitates more compatible product design for customer needs.

A7673X series supports both multiple built-in network protocols and the drivers for three main operation systems – Windows, Linux and Android. The software functions and AT commands are compatible with the SIM800 Industrial standard. The modules feature interfaces for expandability such as UART, USB, I2C, and GPIO, making them suitable for IoT applications such telematics, metering, surveillance devices, and industrial routers.

