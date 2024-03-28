18 W monolithic microwave amplifier

The CHA8612-QDB from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.
The circuit is manufactured with a GaN HEMT process, 0,25 µm gate length, via holes through the substrate, air bridges and electron beam gate lithography. It exhibits a linear gain of 26 dB and has a quiescent current of 680 mA. Output return loss is measured at 10 dB.
The amplifier is designed for a wide range of applications, from military to commercial radar, and communications systems.
Antennas to meet all connectivity requirements Electrocomp
Kyocera AVX RF antennas meet today’s connectivity demands in the LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and ISM wireless bands, available in surface mount, patch or external configurations.
Introducing SIMCom's new A7673X series Otto Wireless Solutions
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module Altron Arrow
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.
3D depth sensing sensor Avnet Silica
A recent announcement by STMicroelectronics has revealed an all-in-one, direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) 3D LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module with 2,3k resolution.
Read more...Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum Infineon Technologies
This year marks a new chapter for this exclusive event series – all specialist presentations will be broadcasting live from a studio in Munich.
Multimode smart LTE module with GNSS Quectel Wireless Solutions
The AW200Z LTE module is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionalities, and is powered by Qualcomm's advanced 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processors, coupled with an integrated Adreno 702 GPU.
LEXI-R10 series cellular module RF Design
The LEXI-R10 Series from u-blox are LTE Cat 1 bis modules that support multi-band LTE-FDD, and are designed for size-constrained devices.
Quectel modules above average in security Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that nearly 95% of all its modules shipped to the United States since the beginning of 2022 have industry-leading security scores based on penetration testing and binary analysis by Finite State.
High-density multicoax cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Withwave’s high speed and high-density Multicoax Cable Assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50, 67 or 110 GHz configurations.