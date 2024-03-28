18 W monolithic microwave amplifier

The CHA8612-QDB from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a two stage, high-power amplifier operating between 7,9 and 11 GHz. The monolithic microwave amplifier can typically provide 18 W of saturated output power and 40% of power-added efficiency.

The circuit is manufactured with a GaN HEMT process, 0,25 µm gate length, via holes through the substrate, air bridges and electron beam gate lithography. It exhibits a linear gain of 26 dB and has a quiescent current of 680 mA. Output return loss is measured at 10 dB.

The amplifier is designed for a wide range of applications, from military to commercial radar, and communications systems.

